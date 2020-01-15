Coastguard and police dogs join search for missing Aberdeen woman

Sniffer dogs and the Coastguard have been deployed in the search for a missing Aberdeen woman.

Yvonne Cumming, 65, was reported missing from her home on Brimmond View, Bucksburn, at around 9pm on Sunday.

“We are using specialist resources including search dogs and have also been joined by staff from Coastguard UK,” said a Police Scotland spokesman.

Inspector Lee Jardine added: “As time passes, we grow increasingly concerned for Yvonne’s welfare. We’re appealing to members of the public to assist us in tracing her as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101.