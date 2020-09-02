Coastguard and north-east lifeboat crews called after person hurt onboard ship

North-east coastguard and lifeboat crews have been launched this morning after a person was hurt on board a vessel in the North Sea.

The search and rescue team from Inverness was also called shortly before 7.30am this morning.

The nature and seriousness of the injury are not known.

The Fraserburgh life and coastguard crews were joined by the Aberdeen coastguard team for the operation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service have both been asked to assist.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboat, coastguard rescue teams from Fraserburgh and Aberdeen and the coastguard search and rescue team from Inverness have been sent after HM Coastguard was called shortly before 7.30am today about a person who had been injured on board a vessel.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance are also assisting.”