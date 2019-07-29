Coastguard and lifeboat to the rescue after yacht breaks down off north-east coast

Rescuers went to the aid of a man after his yacht broke down in the North Sea.

The man was the sole person onboard a 27ft pleasure craft a mile west of Buckie when the vessel lost power.

He alerted the Coastguard, which paged the Buckie RNLI Lifeboat team on Saturday.

The lifeboat was launched at 6.35pm and reached the yacht just before 7pm.

The crew members were able to tow the yacht into Buckie Harbour and it arrived in port around 8.20pm.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a call from a sailing vessel that had lost a functioning engine and was therefore unable to travel under its own power.

“It was positioned a few miles west of Buckie and the lifeboat was launched to provide assistance to the man onboard the sailing vessel.

“It arrived back in port at 8.20pm and the crew returned to base.”