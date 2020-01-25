North-east coastal projects cash in to clean up plastic

A string of north-east coastal projects are to benefit from a funding pot of more than £300,000.

Aberdeenshire Council was allocated £328,314 for the current financial year from the Scottish Crown Estate.

Among the schemes to receive money are East Grampian Coastal Partnership’s Turning the Plastic Tide, which will receive £40,000 to extend its project to clean up plastic waste along the entire Aberdeenshire coastline, and £100,000 to Ythan Community Trust to help improve access and parking at Newburgh Links.

Scottish National Heritage was handed £20,000, and £50,000 was given to the RSPB Fowlsheugh reserve at Crawton.

Infrastructure services committee chairman Councillor Peter Argyle said: “Not only is this funding very welcome, these are truly excellent projects and very worthy of our support.

“I look forward to seeing our area committees working closely alongside their communities to help develop new initiatives in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Balmedie Country Park received funding to improve toilet facilities and disabled access.

Other projects include the refurbishment of pedestrian signage from Fraserburgh town centre to the beach, harbour and Kinnaird Head, development of the Discover Fraserburgh initiative, and new maps and signage to link the Peterhead Prison Museum to the beach, port and town centre via the Peterhead Town Trail.

It was also agreed that unallocated funds from the 2019-20 sum be carried forward into the next Aberdeenshire bidding round.

Vice-chairman of the committee Councillor John Cox said: “A key aspect of many of the projects which are being funded in the first round is the level of volunteer support they enjoy.

“I would encourage more of our residents and groups to get their heads together and bid for this funding which will make such a dramatic improvement to their coastal communities.”