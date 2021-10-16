Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Coastal groups urged to snap up ‘great opportunity’ of funding to improve communities

By Shona Gossip
16/10/2021, 10:27 am
Peterhead was one of the towns that benefitted from Aberdeenshire Council's coastal communities challenge fund last year.

Coastal communities across the north-east are being urged to bid for funding to give their area a boost.

Aberdeenshire Council’s coastal communities challenge fund (CCCF) is open to groups, charities and small businesses working on economic, social or environmental projects that will improve their towns or villages.

Grants of between £2,500-£25,000 are available.

The inaugural round of funding last year bought new equipment for sailing clubs in Peterhead and Stonehaven, supported infrastructure improvements at various small harbours and helped a fish processing business in Portsoy.

At Fraserburgh Lighthouse Museum, a new restaurant while at Macduff Aquarium, the scheme helped buy new information boards.

This year’s, the council is keen to focus on activities or infrastructure that:

  • Support the development of active travel to and from the coastline
  • Develop the coastal economy and sustainable tourism
  • Create or enhance community, leisure and recreational facilities
  • Safeguard, restore or enhance the coastal environment

    The council is keen to hear about plans to make it easier for cyclists and walkers to access coastal areas. Pic of Newburgh supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

How to apply

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, encouraged groups to apply.

He said: “I was hugely impressed with the projects which received funding last year, and this second round of financial support will provide another great opportunity for support and develop Aberdeenshire’s coastal communities and businesses who continue to face challenging circumstances.”

Applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to their project, while small businesses must contribute 50%.

The fund is made up of revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, and applications will be approved by the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (Nesflag).

The deadline for submissions is November 15, visit nesflag.org.uk/CCCF to apply, or for more information e-mail coastalcommunities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

Due to budget conditions, all projects must be completed by March 31, 2022.