Coastal groups urged to snap up ‘great opportunity’ of funding to improve communities

Coastal communities across the north-east are being urged to bid for funding to give their area a boost.

Aberdeenshire Council’s coastal communities challenge fund (CCCF) is open to groups, charities and small businesses working on economic, social or environmental projects that will improve their towns or villages.

Grants of between £2,500-£25,000 are available.

The inaugural round of funding last year bought new equipment for sailing clubs in Peterhead and Stonehaven, supported infrastructure improvements at various small harbours and helped a fish processing business in Portsoy.

At Fraserburgh Lighthouse Museum, a new restaurant while at Macduff Aquarium, the scheme helped buy new information boards.

This year’s, the council is keen to focus on activities or infrastructure that:

Support the development of active travel to and from the coastline

Develop the coastal economy and sustainable tourism

Create or enhance community, leisure and recreational facilities

Safeguard, restore or enhance the coastal environment

How to apply

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, encouraged groups to apply.

He said: “I was hugely impressed with the projects which received funding last year, and this second round of financial support will provide another great opportunity for support and develop Aberdeenshire’s coastal communities and businesses who continue to face challenging circumstances.”

Applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to their project, while small businesses must contribute 50%.

The fund is made up of revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, and applications will be approved by the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (Nesflag).

The deadline for submissions is November 15, visit nesflag.org.uk/CCCF to apply, or for more information e-mail coastalcommunities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

Due to budget conditions, all projects must be completed by March 31, 2022.