North-east councillors back coastal funding

North-east councillors have pledged their commitment to scheme that funds projects in coastal communities.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee will back the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (Nesflag) for the next three years.

The committee was told that the local authority’s participation in Nesflag remained vitally important to both facilitate the drawdown of European Maritime and Fisheries Fund grants in Aberdeenshire and help with the delivery of council priorities.

Infrastructure services committee chairman Councillor Peter Argyle said he welcomed the support for the funding scheme.

He said: “I am delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has demonstrated a renewed commitment to Nesflag as it continues to support the sustainable development of our coastal communities.”