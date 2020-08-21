Coastal flood warning issued for north-east town

A coastal flood warning was issued for a north-east town due to weather conditions and high tides.

SEPA said the flooding from the sea could impact the coast of Stonehaven as of 3.30am this early morning.

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that low-lying land, roads and properties could be affected.

Areas at risk include Boatie Row in Cowie and majority of the flooding impact was to be expected during high tide this morning.

A statement by SEPA said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

“This flood warning is now in force until further notice.”

It comes after a swathe of strong winds are expected to sweep across the UK ahead of the weekend, also bringing the potential for travel disruption.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Salter said it was “unusual” to have such stormy weather this time of year and emphasised its warnings were issued based on the potential impact of conditions.

Ms Salter said forecasters are generally expected “confused” weather on Friday with a mixture of “on-off sunshine and showers” across the country.

“The showers are going to blow through quite quickly, so wherever it starts raining it’s going to be like a short, sharp, heavens open downpour and then it will roll away quite quickly,” she said.

A coastal flooding alert was put in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for Thursday evening into today, due to a potential surge and large waves.

Potential impacts could include spray and wave overtopping of coastal defences, localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and isolated flooding affecting individual properties.

The greatest risk is around the time of high tide, which at Stonehaven occurs around 3.30am this early morning into 4pm this afternoon.

Temperatures could reach a maximum of 24 or 25C in London, and up to 20 or 21C in Newcastle, 22C in Manchester and 20C in Aberdeen.