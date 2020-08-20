Coastal flood alert issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A coastal flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire due to a potential surge and large waves.

SEPA has said there is a risk of coastal flooding to the area from this evening into Friday.

The north-east could experience spray and wave over-topping coastal defences, localised flooding of low-lying land and roads and isolated flooding affecting individual properties.

Residents are being warned that the greatest risk for this is around high tide, which in Stonehaven happens around 3.30am and 4pm.

A statement on SEPA’s website said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”