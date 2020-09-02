Coast to coast fundraising tour for Aberdeen pair

Two Aberdeen men are taking on a 235-mike trek from coast to coast in Scotland to raise money for charity.

Darren McWilliam and Kenny Wilson set off from Girdle Ness Lighthouse in Aberdeen on Monday and will be travelling to Ardnamurchan to raise money for JDRF.

And they're off 🎉Couldn't have asked for a better morning to wave Darren and Kenny off on their adventure. Today… Posted by Road To Ardnamurchan on Monday, 31 August 2020

The charity funds research in the hope that type 1 diabetes will be eradicated in the UK.

There are currently 400,000 people in the country with the condition, over 29,000 of them are children.

Kenny, who has family members with diabetes, came up with the idea for the challenge and got close friend Darren on board.

Kenny, 28, said: “My niece Annalise, who is seven, has type 1 diabetes and was diagnosed when she was 22 months old.

“Her resilience dealing with diabetes is truly inspiring as she takes everything thrown her way in her stride.

“While planning our route in November last year my nephew Hamish was taken into the hospital to find he also has type 1 diabetes at only 27 months old. To say the least, this has further fuelled our ambition to complete the walk and try to raise as much money as possible for JDRF.”

The route will finish up at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse – and the journey will cover a total of 235 miles.

Their chosen route will see them walk through Royal Deeside and the heart of the Cairngorms, then from Aviemore to Fort William, taking in some of the scenic East Highland Way.

From there, they will follow old drove roads, before finishing at Ardnamurchan.

Over lockdown, the pair have been undertaking rigorous training in order to prepare for the trip.

This included following a gruelling training regime of climbing Munros while tackling marshes and Scotland’s midge population.

Although the coronavirus lockdown had an impact on their training regime, they continued to keep going with indoor exercises instead.

Darren, 30, said: “We knew a tough training schedule would be essential to the success of this walk but no-one could have predicted the three-month lockdown which forced us to train indoors using our living rooms/ stairways/gardens to improve our stamina before we could get outdoors again.

“The support from family, friends – in particular, Bill Grant – and all the people who have donated so far have kept us going as well as our determination to smash our fundraising target.

“We would like to give special thanks to Aviemore Mountain Lodges, Bunroy Campsite in Roy Bridge and Ardnamurchan Campsite in Kilchoan who have kindly supported us by allowing us to stay with them during this hike.”

During the trip, they will be posting updates to Facebook on their page Road to Ardnamurchan.

To date, they have already raised more than £3,800 for JDRF.

To donate to Darren and Kenny’s fundraising campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/road-to-ardnamurchan