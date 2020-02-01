More than £300,000 set to be spent on north-east coastal projects

A string of north-east coastal projects are to get a funding boost.

They will get a cash injection from the first tranche of marine-sourced funding from the Scottish Crown Estate.

Aberdeenshire Council’s £328,314 allocation for the financial year was discussed by the council’s infrastructure services committee.

Among the proposed funded projects is East Grampian Coastal Partnership’s Turning the Plastic Tide, which will receive £40,000 to extend its plastic waste project to include the entire Aberdeenshire coastline.

Ythan Community Trust has been awarded £100,000 to help improve access and parking at Newburgh Links.

Scottish Natural Heritage is to receive £20,000 to make improvements to parking at St Cyrus beach.

And Aberdeenshire Council itself will get £50,000 towards research into opportunities to link the Moray Coast Way with the Formartine and Buchan Way as part of the north-east Highland Way.

Other projects receiving funding include improvements to toilet facilities and disabled access at Balmedie Country Park.

Also benefitting is the refurbishment of pedestrian signage from Fraserburgh town centre to the beach, harbour and Kinnaird Head and development of the Discover Fraserburgh initiative.

There will also be new maps and signs to link the Peterhead Prison Museum to the beach, port and town centre via the Peterhead Town Trail.