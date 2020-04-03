Coach firm confirms plans to cancel all Aberdeen services

A coach firm that serves Aberdeen is ceasing all services.

National Express, which runs coaches from Aberdeen to Glasgow, other Scottish cities and throughout the UK, said it will temporarily cease all its services from midnight on Sunday.

The company said the reduced service it has been operating is no longer viable.

National Express UK Coach managing director Chris Hardy said: “Passenger numbers continue to fall as the public rightly follows Government advice to avoid non-essential travel.

“The decision is the right one based on the current unprecedented circumstances and I hope our passengers understand this.

“Our drivers and the wider team have been working incredibly hard to keep our services running safely and we thank them for their efforts,” added Mr Hardy.