A north-east charity has joined forces with a supermarket to help raise money.

Pamis, based in Stonehaven, works with people who have profound and multiple learning disabilities and their families and is the only charity of its kind in the UK.

It has partnered with the Co-op for its membership service, which means people can choose to donate a cut of the price of own-brand products to Pamis.

A total of 5% will be rewarded back to the customer and a further 1% to local causes such as the charity.

Activities provided include Pony Axe S sessions, where people in wheelchairs are taken around beaches and wooded areas, and providing a mobile changing places toilet called a Pamiloo.

Those who are not members but wish to support Pamis can join at a store or at coop.co.uk