Co-op donates more than £176,000 to causes in Aberdeen

The Co-op has donated almost £177,000 to more than 100 causes across Aberdeen.

The new payment, of £176,914.08, was given out to 126 different groups in the city and brings the total amount donated across the area to £232,832.89 this year.

Staff are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year, from a selection that is helping to build stronger, more resilient communities.

The money comes from Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “The Co-op Local Community Fund supports grass-roots projects across the UK that our Members really care about. And right now, these causes need support more than ever before.

“It’s such an amazing privilege to announce that £15 million raised by our Members in total has now been shared, helping communities and lives across the country at a time when they need it most.”

The Co-op also approached the groups in line for funding to help them understand the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on organisations, with 57% of those surveyed across the UK stating they expected demand for their services to increase in the future.

Rebecca added: “We know that it has been an incredibly challenging time for local causes, as support decreases and demand increases.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our members and colleagues who have made it possible to make this contribution. As of this week, two million members have now selected a cause to support, since the Local Community Fund began in 2016, which is a real landmark for us.

“We encourage everyone to engage with the amazing groups and organisations on their doorstep, to help them weather the storm.

“We want to help Aberdeen communities to share, co-operate and make a positive difference to their wellbeing.”