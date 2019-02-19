Co-op aims to help north-east community thrive

A retail chain has launched an appeal for residents to come forward to help it improve the lives of people in a north-east town.

The group is on the hunt for co-ordinators to help mentor its member pioneers in Inverurie.

More than 300 member pioneers work with the Co-op in food stores, funeral homes and local causes to support them.

Their job is to get to know the people who live and work in communities across the country and listen to their needs, taking action to make sure these are met.

The newly-appointed co-ordinators will lead a team of between 10 and 15 member pioneers, each working in a different area of Inverurie to help members of the community.

They will support a number of causes chosen by Co-op members, some of which were recipients of a share of more than £386,000 of Co-op funding last year.

Russell Gill, the company’s head of co-operative and local engagement, said: “We’ve found our member pioneers really benefit from having someone to support them and this makes the biggest impact in helping the Co-op fulfil its ambition of creating stronger communities.

“We’re looking for people in Inverurie who have the passion to bring communities together effectively, believe in the power of co-operation, and who hold the wellbeing of their community at the forefront of their mind to truly make a difference in their community.”