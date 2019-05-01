CNRI fails to warn staff during emergency oil and gas leak from North Sea platform

Canadian Natural Resources International (CNRI) has been hit with a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) notice after failing to warn staff during an emergency oil and gas leak.

The incident happened on February 5th on the Ninian Southern platform when an uncontrolled release took place from an oil well.

HSE said CNRI’s measures to warn staff of the emergency were “ineffective” as no general platform alarm was activated and no address was made to workers.

CNRI said no one was hurt during the incident and that safety is a core value for the company.