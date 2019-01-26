Nuclear campaign group to host Aberdeen rally

A group campaigning for the abolition of nuclear arms is holding an event in Aberdeen today.

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament is due to gather in St Nicholas Street from 2pm.

The organisation, which was founded in 1957, fights for the scrapping of atomic bombs.

Kirsty Blackman, the SNP’s deputy leader in Westminster, is lined up as one of the main speakers, alongside Tommy Campbell of Unite the union.

The event is to feature music, poetry and talks on a variety of issues related to global conflicts and the arms trade.