Clydesdale bank customers rage after first wages of 2020 fail to appear in accounts

Clydesdale Bank has apologised to customers today after payments scheduled to go into their account failed to appear.

Irrate customers have taken to social media with some complaining their first wages since the festive period haven’t appeared in their account, with others unable to access internet and mobile bank apps.

Really would be helpful if you could just put our money in and then conduct an investigation. People need their wages. We have bills to pay and mouths to feed. Absolutely shocking it’s took you until 12 noon to even mention it. — dougie telfer (@dt80) January 3, 2020

Its the first wage after the festive period!! An investigation?! Hope about you just give your customers what they have earned, a bit of bloody respect!! You arent even accepting phone calls!! Surely your customers come first, investigations should be secondary!! — Barbara McFarlane (@BRMCFAR) January 3, 2020

Been locked out of Internet and Banking App when correct details have been added, this is very poor and I will look to move Banks as this is happening almost weekly with you, nothing ever seems to work. — Blue Watch (@bringbackLB) January 3, 2020

It’s took me since 6:30 am to get a response it’s a joke “ we don’t know” “we are investigating” “no idea when will be sorted” “ keep checking” I am already overdrawn and other bills needing paid it’s a disgrace that when you try and ring you just get cut off — chanlfc (@chan3112) January 3, 2020

Customer service is disgusting. My husband never got paid today. Direct debits have bounced back and they tried to blame his employer but everyone else was paid. He's at work just now and has his payslip. He had to borrow money from his colleague to get to and from work. — Kylie Beattie (@KylieBeattie1) January 3, 2020

A statement on twitter from the bank said: “We are aware of the issues some customers are having with transactions coming in to their accounts.

“We are doing a full investigation and ask that you please bear with us whilst we find out what is causing this.

“Any further information will be provided as soon as we have it.”

Customers have been told “they will not be negatively impacted financially” with the bank promising to “make good on any charges automatically generated”.