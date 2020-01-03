Show Links
Clydesdale bank customers rage after first wages of 2020 fail to appear in accounts

by Callum Main
03/01/2020, 12:54 pm
Clydesdale Bank has apologised to customers today after payments scheduled to go into their account failed to appear.

Irrate customers have taken to social media with some complaining their first wages since the festive period haven’t appeared in their account, with others unable to access internet and mobile bank apps.

A statement on twitter from the bank said: “We are aware of the issues some customers are having with transactions coming in to their accounts.

“We are doing a full investigation and ask that you please bear with us whilst we find out what is causing this.

“Any further information will be provided as soon as we have it.”

Customers have been told “they will not be negatively impacted financially” with the bank promising to “make good on any charges automatically generated”.

 

