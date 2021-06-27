Clumps of masonry fall from historic Aberdeenshire monument ‘hitting young man on head’

Clumps of masonry fell from a historic monument in Turriff, resulting in one man requiring hospital treatment.

Two pieces of red stone fell from the Market Cross on Castle Street around midnight on Saturday.

Pictures show sections of the carved stonework that are missing some decorative elements.

One local resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said he believed a young man had been hit on the head by something falling from the cross monument.

It is understood the air ambulance was called to the scene and the man was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The seriousness of his injuries are at this time unknown.

Police Scotland are currently looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council and the ambulance service have both been approached for comment.

History of Turriff monument

Dating back to 1865, the cross takes the form of a Gothic octagon of red sandstone surmounted by the shaft of original cross.

The monument replaced an earlier cross, which stood east of the present cross in the High Street.

It consisted of an upright pillar raised on a pedestal of circular steps but was removed in 1865.

Read more:

The present monument was refurbished in 1987, and relocated to its current position in 1992 to make way for a new relief road.

At this time a time capsule was buried beneath the monument.