Club praised as ‘valued part’ of Aberdeen community

STAFF from a city children’s club have built nurturing relationships with youngsters, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Aberdeen Lads Club on Dill Road, Tillydrone, on August 27 and have now published their report.

The club can look after up to 60 children at once and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support, management and leadership – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Staff knew children very well and had built positive, nurturing, relationships with them, supporting children to feel welcomed and included”, said the report.

It added: “Children who were new to the service were supported to settle and to make friends.

“In order to support children’s wellbeing and confidence, staff worked with parents to ensure they had the information necessary to comfort and engage children in activities.”

Staff encouraged youngsters to do things for themselves, inspectors said, including serving their own snack, applying sunscreen or changing shoes.

Monitors said the service is valued by parents.

The report added: “The service is an established and valued part of the community.

“They were focused on working with parents to ensure they had the opportunity to be active in their children’s learning.

“Various opportunities were made for parents to participate in the service or to make suggestions or comments, supporting families to feel valued and respected.”

One parent said: “My children attend Aberdeen Lads Club and thoroughly enjoy it.

“They come home excited to tell me about their time.”