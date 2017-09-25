Club for kids with additional needs aims for share of cash

A social club for children and young people with additional needs is looking to get its share of £15,000.

Me Too Club is in with a chance of getting a slice of the cash in the CommunitEE Chest giveaway.

Lisa Simmons, a helper at the club, said: “Parents support each other when we get together at the Loirston Annexe Community Centre and the children get to play with each other.”

The group also hosts relaxed sessions where it allows full inclusive participation in activities that may ordinarily be difficult to access.

Lisa hopes if the club gets the money, it will be able to boost facilities on offer at the hall it uses by adding more sensory equipment – such as gym balls and more craft equipment.

The group currently has about 30 members and has held relaxed sessions previously in places like the Linx Ice Arena, horse riding and tubing, and is hoping to get a day organised to experience the new trampoline park that recently opened.

Me Too also publishes a quarterly magazine that offers information for parents by parents with children with additional support needs.

The group is rallying support by advertising on its Facebook page to collect as many tokens as it can.

Lisa added: “Me Too Club is held on the last Saturday of every month and if anyone would like more information they can contact the Facebook page.”

Those who would like more information on Me Too Club in the Aberdeen area can visit www.facebook.com/metoomagazine

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

The groups entering into CommunitEE Chest that collect the most tokens in each category will walk away with between £500 and £5,000.

Groups with 30 members or fewer have the chance to land £500, those with between 31 and 60 could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 members are in with a chance of bagging a whopping £5,000.