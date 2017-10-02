Club dives in for chance to net cash in £15k bonanza

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A diving club hopes to make a splash in its bid to net a share of £15,000.

Community groups across the North-east can collect tokens in the Evening Express every day for the opportunity to grab a slice of the cash bonanza.

Among those groups is Aberdeen Diving Club ​which hopes to use the money towards competitions and sports equipment.

Head coach Judy Wardlaw said: “If we get the money we’re looking to put it towards funding for competitions.”

The divers take part in contests outside of Aberdeen and the cash would help fund their trips.

Judy added: “We also need equipment like crash mats and somersault mats.”

The club is made up of 40 divers and 21 volunteers.

Judy said: “Our youngest member is six years old and our oldest is 50.

“They train at Aberdeen Sports Village and can practice up to 13 hours when they meet during the week.”

Recently, a group of divers took part in the English National Age Group Championship in July. One of their divers walked away a champion in the Girls Group B division, three-metre and platform event.

Another made a splash in the contest when he picked up a bronze medal in the Boys Group A category and three-metre event.

A first-time competitor also won her first Age Group competition and placed in a top 20 position in the Girls Group C one-metre event.

The club said if it was successful in grabbing cash in the bonanza it would allow it to continue funding trips for members – such as the championship which took place in Sheffield this summer.

The groups entering CommunitEE Chest that collect the most tokens in each category will walk away with between £500 and £5,000.

Groups with 30 members or fewer have the chance to land £500.

Those with between 31 and 60 could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 members are in with a chance of bagging £5,000.