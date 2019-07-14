North-east club chips in with golf sessions for kids

A north-east golf club has pitched in to help youngsters and families battling cancer.

Kids were given a series of fun sessions run by Newmachar Golf Club on behalf of CLAN Cancer Support.

Gordon Forbes, who is the club captain, came up with the idea to support children, young people and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The evening sessions have been running since January this year and are held on the last Friday of the month.

They are designed to introduce youngsters to golf and build confidence and self-esteem.

As an experienced golf co-ordinator, Gordon has been involved in junior golf for a number of years.

He said: “Inspiring these kids to play golf has been so much fun and it’s great to see their interest grow.

“Hopefully these sessions have given them the appetite to take the game up seriously.”

Kellie Strachan, CLAN’s children and family support worker, said: “We can’t thank Newmachar Golf Club enough for their time and generosity.

“It means so much to the children and their parents, and it has proved so successful that we would like to continue with the programme after the summer.

“We had incredible feedback from the parents and children, as the programme made an important contribution towards an improved sense of wellbeing and confidence to young people who are going through very difficult times.”