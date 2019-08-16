Clothing spotted in water in search for missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison

Police are attempting to recover an item of clothing off the coast of Peterhead which officers believe could be connected to the disappearance of Ruairidh Sandison.

The 24-year-old was reported missing from the Gadle Braes area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning after a night out with friends.

He was last seen on CCTV shortly after 5am.

Divers and specialist officers have been carrying out searches and have also used drones.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “Yesterday evening an item of clothing was sighted in the water off the coast of Peterhead which was of interest to us, and searches have been ongoing to recover this item.

“At this stage it is far too early to confirm whether or not this clothing is connected to Ruairidh, however we obviously need to keep an open mind.”

He added: “It has been one week since Ruairidh went missing and I know it is extremely frustrating for his family and friends not knowing exactly where he has gone. We continue to keep in close contact with them and have a significant team of officers dedicated to doing everything they can to establish what has happened to him.

“Coastline and water searches have also been continuing this week and I would like once again to thank our partners including the coastguard and RNLI – the assistance we receive from both organisations is invaluable. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of all of Ruairidh’s friends and family who have been dedicating so much time and effort to finding him.”

Ruairidh is described as being 6ft with ginger hair. He was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers when he was last seen.