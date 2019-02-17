Clothing scheme for Aberdeen school children to launch

An Aberdeen charity is to launch a clothing comfort closet for children.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) will start the Children’s Comfort Closet on Thursday at Tullos Primary School and Learning Centre.

The initiative aims to improve wellbeing among insecure families and communities while reducing the amount of textile waste going to landfill.

Social workers find children who do not have appropriate clothing for certain social activities, including school attendance, tend to engage less than their peers.

Kerry Wright, Comfort Closet project co-ordinator, said: “During my time working and interacting with families struggling to make ends meet, I found those children who live in vulnerable families miss out on a lot of things, often because they don’t have the right clothes and shoes to play football or go on a school trip.

“As a mother of three, addressing and tackling this issue became my passion. I will do everything in my power to help those kids have a childhood they deserve, without having to be concerned about getting cold or being teased by others.”

The clothes will be made available at CFINE and through partner organisations, involving a number of schools, nurseries and community centres in the initiative. The launch event will be supported by Tuk In, CFINE’s electric tuk-tuk transformed into a mobile community café.