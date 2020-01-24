Clothes swap lined up for north-east town

A string of events are being lined up for a north-east community, including a drinks tasting session and a clothes swap.

Chapelton will host a series of events, starting with a sustainable clothes swap aimed at reducing the carbon footprint.

People are encouraged to bring winter clothes they no longer wear and trade them for another pre-loved piece at The Hut on Sunday.

A drinks tasting event is also lined up for February, with an Easter Egg hunt to follow later in the year.

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company, said: “We’ve hosted a wide range of exciting and different events in the past – from chocolate making and wreath decorating to bike rides and farmer’s markets – and we are sure this year’s events will be just as well received.

“Whether you live in Chapelton or are just visiting for the day, the events are a great opportunity to get to know the community while meeting new people and learning new things.”

For more information visit chapeltonnewtown.co.uk