Closures planned for north-east roads during works

A north-east road is to close for two weeks to allow drainage works to be carried out by the council.

Foveran Church Road will be closed between the A975 and B977 from January 20 for 14 days.

Aberdeenshire Council have confirmed the closure is to allow drainage works to go ahead.

A signed diversion will be via the A975 and B977.

Meanwhile, a closure will also be in place on Constitution Street in Peterhead for three days later this month.

Traffic will be prohibited from accessing the road between King Street and Landale Road from January 27 until January 31.

The local authority has said this is to enable gas works to be completed.

A diversion will be in place from King Street to the junction with Hanover Street, Hanover Street to the junction with Landale Road and Landale Road to the junction with Constitution Street and vice versa.