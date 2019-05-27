Road closures confirmed for Aberdeen’s Pretty Muddy 5K event

Road closures have been announced for a popular Aberdeen charity run.

The Pretty Muddy 5K Race for Life, in aid of Cancer Research UK, is due to take place on June 23 at Hazlehead Park.

As part of the run, contestants will try their hands at a mud-ridden assault course, to raise cash for the charity.

Aberdeen City Council has announced a traffic order for surrounding roads.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Starting at 6am on the day of the event, Hazlehead Policies Road will be shut between its junction with Hazledene Road and Hazlehead Avenue until 11pm that night.

Parking restrictions will also be in place on both sides of Hazeldene Road, between the junctions with Hazlehead Policies Road and Craigiebuckler Avenue and on either side of Hazlehead Policies Road and Groats Road for the same period.

Cones will be used to show affected areas.