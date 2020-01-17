Closure-threatened Royal British Legion to remain open after support from members

A closure-threatened north-east Royal British Legion branch has been given a new future after its members voted to continue.

The group in Ellon has been struggling financially and a meeting was held to discuss the options for the 50-year-old organisation.

At the gathering last night the membership decided to carry on and a new committee was elected.

The extraordinary general meeting took place following advice from Legion Scotland bosses with the gathering hearing the facts and figures before looking at different options for the organisation.

Ellon’s Royal British Legion has been established for more than five decades and meets in the lower level of the Victoria Hall on the town’s Station Road.

It has its own pipe band as well as facilities for indoor bowls, a snooker room, pool table and dart boards.

David Killicoat is a member of the branch and said more than 200 people packed into the hall for the crucial summit. He said there was “overwhelming” backing to keep the Royal British Legion in the town going for at least another 12 months.

Mr Killicoat said: “It was an incredible meeting and I reckon there were over 250 people there.

“Financially we were on the verge. We had a presentation of the accounts and that was followed by a vote on the future of the club.

“It was an overwhelming vote to keep going for another year.

“We have a new committee and chairman elected and they are going to implement some cost-cutting measures with their business plan.

“We are hoping the club will be on a very sure foot this time next year. Providing the support stays then I think we are very positive about the club.”

Douglas Watson has been voted as the new chairman for the Royal British Legion in Ellon.