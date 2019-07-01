Closure and reduced speed limits planned for Aberdeen road

Traffic restrictions are to be introduced on a major route in the west of Aberdeen to allow repair works to be carried out.

Closures and restrictions will be in place on Baillieswells Road between its junctions with Blacktop Road and Dalhebity Couty from 7am on July 15 to 10pm on July 26 while council workers carry out surface dressing.

The road will be closed for a maximum of two days but a 20mph speed limit will be in force for a week following the work’s completion.

During the closure, no through traffic will be permitted, although access to properties will be maintained.

A council spokesman said: “The measures are necessary to protect public safety during and following carriageway surfacing dressing works.”

A diversion will be in place throughout the works via North Deeside Road, Kirk Brae and the Cults-Kingshill Road.