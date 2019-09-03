Closed north-east bridge ‘deteriorating quicker than first thought’

Engineers have shut a north-east bridge due to safety concerns.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out a structural assessment of Kinnairdy Bridge and decided that it will be shut from September 10.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The council’s head of roads Philip McKay said: “While I appreciate closures can cause inconvenience, I hope the public understands safety must come first.

“Vehicles that weigh more than three tons are not currently permitted to use the bridge due to a restriction that has been in force since March.

“The bridge has been monitored regularly due to concerns about its structure.

“However, its structure is deteriorating quicker than first thought, which is why we have decided to close it.”

During the closure, motorists are being advised to use an alternative route – the A97 to Aberchirder, C28L to Clunie or C30L to Mill of Kinnairdy.