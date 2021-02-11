Close-knit team at Aberdeen cafe Blether undaunted by pandemic challenges

Continuing to battle through the coronavirus pandemic, the close-knit team at Blether has been going from strength to strength with the support of customers new and old alike.

The dog-friendly cafe opened its doors in April 2019 after Dawn Forrest fell in love with the location, on North Deeside Road in Cults, several months earlier.

It now serves up a fantastic range of mouth-watering dishes and drinks. Dawn said:

“Blether offers homemade soups, bacon and sausage rolls, healthy porridge, and lovely sandwiches and paninis. However, we are well renowned for our homemade scones and strawberry tarts, too.

“We launched our full breakfasts at the tail end of last year due to huge customer demand.

“The cafe also hosts bring your own bottle evenings, which are extremely popular – so much that our Christmas nights were sold out as early as October last year.

© Supplied by Dawn Forrest

“I feel as though we provide all the things people enjoy to eat and drink.”

In line with current government guidelines, Blether is only offering a takeaway service for the time being. But with a variety of coffees, hot chocolates, soft drinks and ice cream milkshakes still available to order, customers are spoilt for choice.

When it comes to developing the menus, Dawn said the six-strong team has an input.

“Not only do all our staff have a say in developing the menus, but also our customers and surrounding businesses as well,” she said.

“In fact, when we opened after the first lockdown, we invited all our business neighbours for a lunch to test out our Covid-19 changes.

“We closed for five weeks during the first lockdown, then opened for takeaway only.

“The cafe also launched an afternoon tea delivery service, which went crazy. We were selling more than 50 afternoon teas per day before we even opened the doors.

© Supplied by Dawn Forrest

“When we were finally able to reopen, our customers were so thankful. They just wanted a bit of normality.

“It also helped people who did not live in the city that had relatives locally as they could send a lovely afternoon tea as a surprise or treat.

“I believe it certainly helped the wellbeing of our customers. And my husband, two children and I worked together in a bubble as a team, which helped us mentally, too.

“I opened a little later than everyone else and had booths built to make people feel safe.

“Blether is in an area where there are a lot of retired people, so I wanted to make sure they felt safe and happy. It has all paid off as it seems to have done what was intended.”

Despite, once again, being unable to operate a sit-in table service, Dawn remains optimistic and feels prepared for when the coffee shop can eventually do so.

© Supplied by Dawn Forrest

After all, the dedicated business owner has spent a number of decades in the hospitality industry, so is more than ready for the obstacles that are thrown at her.

“It was always my dream to have my own cafe, even as a youngster,” she said.

“I actually started working at the ripe old age of 11 – when that was allowed – in the Inversnecky Cafe at the beach.

“I worked there for 10 years and loved working with the Vicca family, especially Peter. The cafe started me at the bottom and I worked up to management quite quickly, despite being so young. It was just in my blood.

“My dad then bought the cafe along the road – Bernies – that is now known as Sanddollar. I ran that for six years.

“I then got married and had two lovely children and did not go back to the catering industry, but instead started up a project management business in renovations for homes and businesses, which I have done for 15 years and still do now.

“But when catering is in your blood, it never leaves you. I always had an eye out for a great location and this one came up, the location that Blether is now based on.

© Supplied by Dawn Forrest

“After 18 months and battling through Covid-19 we are still going from strength to strength.”

Dawn will continue to diversify her offering and provide quality food and drink to customers.

With that said, the cafe owner is looking forward to welcoming guests inside the premises once again.

“It has been a very tough period, but we have not let this beat us,” she added. “By diversifying, we are going to get through this, I am sure.

“I’ve loved seeing Blether grow – even through these tough times – creating friendships with all our local customers and forming such a close-knit team, which is now like a small family.

“Our aim is to have Blether back in full operation as soon as possible, and perhaps have a Blether 2 in a Deeside village not too far away.”

A Round of Questions with Dawn Forrest

Keen to find out more about the mind behind Blether? Well, take a look at how Dawn got on in our round of questions.

What’s your customer ice breaker?

It’s nice to see you for a “blether”.

It’s the end of your shift – what do you pour yourself?

A glass of ice-cold rose or Botanist gin with Fever Tree tonic.

If you were a coffee/drink, what would you be and why?

Disaronno because I’m smooth and easy going.

Most unusual coffee/drink you’ve ever tried?

Someone once ordered a chamomile tea with a peppermint teabag in it, so I tried it out for myself – it was disgusting.

What would the theme song to your average shift be?

Simply The Best by Tina Turner.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Botanist gin.

Best food and drink pairing?

Tea and a Blether scone with jam and clotted cream, of course.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

I’d have to say plenty of water, coffee and wine.

If you had to make a drink to represent Aberdeen, what would it be?

At the moment, a tin of flat coke.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it, and what do you serve them?

It would be Piers Morgan because I think he’s so funny and good at his job. I’d serve him a Blether ASAD (an all-singing and dancing hot chocolate).

Call 01224 961888 to place an order for collection or visit Blether on Facebook for more information.