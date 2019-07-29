Clint Eastwood and Michael Keaton expected in north-east for A-list wedding

Dirty Harry star Clint Eastwood is expected to jet in for an A-list wedding at a north-east estate next week.

The 89-year-old actor is expected to be joined by Batman star Michael Keaton and other A-listers at the wedding of director Stephen Crisman and Penelope Mackie in Ballater next Wednesday.

Stephen is best known for the Emmy-nominated Munich 72 and Beyond.

The ceremony is set to take place at Glenmuick Church in the village, with the reception expected to take place on the Glen Tanar Estate, near Aboyne.

A local businessman told The Sun: “I’ve heard Clint is coming. It’s all round the village.

“I don’t know the bride’s family but Mackie is a local name.”

Last year dozens of A-list celebrities arrived in the north-east for the wedding of Rose Leslie and Kit Harington in Old Rayne.