Climber who fell to his death confirmed as Aberdeen man

A climber who died after a fall on a Munro in the Highlands has been confirmed as an Aberdeen man.

Andy Nisbet, 65, was confirmed to have died on Ben Hope, near Sutherland, after a fall on Tuesday.

Mr Nisbet was considered a “pioneer” in the climbing world, having helped to establish around 1,000 winter climbing routes.

The climber was also the recipient of the 2014 Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

Tributes have been paid to Andy and Steve Perry, from Lancaster, who also died on Ben Hope.

Broadcaster and climber Cameron McNeish was among the first to pass on his condolences, saying he was “utterly devastated” by the loss of the pair.

Utterly devastated this morning at the news of the loss of Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry on Ben Hope. Both were gargantuan and inspiring figures in Scotland's mountaineering scene. A massive loss to us all. — Cameron McNeish (@CameronMcNeish) February 7, 2019