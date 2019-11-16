North-east pupils compete in construction challenge

Secondary school teams from around the north-east competed in the final heats of a new construction challenge this week.

The competition reached its climax at North East of Scotland College Fraserburgh Campus on Tuesday and Stewart Milne Group’s Westhill headquarters yesterday.

Launched by Grampian Construction Training in August, the Build Your Future challenge features career opportunities in the construction industry to pupils, parents and teachers and also helps them decide on subjects.

Teams of 10 from Meldrum, Lochside, Harlaw, Mintlaw, Ellon, Turriff, Kemnay and Westhill academies won the heats and will compete in the challenge final at Aberdeen Football Club on January 30.

The overall winner will be presented with their award by north-east building entrepreneur Stewart Milne.