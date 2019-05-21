Climate protestors ejected from BP Aberdeen AGM

Climate protestors have been ejected from oil giant BP’s annual general meeting (AGM) today.

Just before BP chief executive Bob Dudley got up to speak, a group of about five protesters began shouting slogans such as “decisions made in this room are responsible for deaths around the world” and “this is a crisis”.

Those protestors causing a disturbance inside the meeting were then escorted out of the AGM.

Climate campaigners from groups such as Friends of the Earth Scotland protested outside the BP event at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).