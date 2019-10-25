Climate protesters return to Aberdeen city centre

More than twenty climate change protesters have returned to Aberdeen city centre.

The small but vocal group held up banners on Broad Street this morning with slogans including “today for our future” and “total divestment of fossil fuels now”.

It comes just a little over a month since a massive gathering of hundreds, including many school children, took place to help raise awareness as part of a global day of action.

At the time organisers said they intended on holding smaller-scale events on a monthly basis.