Climate group to meet at Aberdeen cinema

A climate change group is set to hold its monthly meeting.

Aberdeen Climate Action, which holds regular events and discussions about environmental issues, will return to the Belmont Filmhouse tomorrow evening.

As the final part in its series on economics and the environment, the theme of the event will be ethical investment.

The group believes the event, and all the speakers, will provide useful advice for people who would like to invest or raise money for environmental causes.

Sinclair Laing, the director of Aberdeen Community Energy, which runs the Donside Community Hydro, will speak about how to gain investment.

Stuart Bews from Aberdeen City Council will also lay out the current crowdfunding landscape in the city.

Julian Parrot and Jim Lee of Ethical Futures and Energy4All will also speak about investment.