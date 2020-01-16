‘Climate change won’t be solved by stunts’: Oil and gas group hit out at Extinction Rebellion protest at Shell’s Aberdeen HQ

A leading oil and gas organisation has hit out at today’s climate change protests in Aberdeen.

Extinction Rebellion “blockaded” the entrance to Shell’s headquarters in Aberdeen this morning.

In response to the group’s actions OGUK have slammed the group for disrupting “the normal working day of people in this industry, causing alarm rather than engage in meaningful discussion” adding the issue will only be solved by “practical actions not conspiracy theories and stunts”.

OGUK Stakeholder & Communications Director Gareth Wynn said: “Climate change will be solved by practical actions not conspiracy theories and stunts. It’s disappointing that this group is choosing to disrupt the normal working day of people in this industry, causing alarm rather than engage in meaningful discussion with key decision makers.

“This industry, through our Roadmap 2035, is committed to delivering an inclusive, fair and sustainable transition to a low carbon and diverse energy mix. Again, we welcome those who are willing to take part in meaningful and solutions-focused discussions. Our industry is packed full of people with the engineering and environmental knowledge and skills to play a key part in reducing emissions and we are already taking action.”