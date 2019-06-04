Climate change to be subject of AECC conference

The role of the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry in enabling the country’s transition to a lower carbon future will be highlighted at a key industry conference in Aberdeen today.

More than 400 delegates will attend OGUK’s Industry Conference 2019 at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre to hear speeches on the theme An Industry in Transition.

Speaking at the OGUK Industry Conference, OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie is to talk about concerns raised by child activist Greta Thunberg who inspired a global campaign calling for more action to be taken on climate change.

She will say: “I would like to reassure Greta Thunberg we are listening, because we want the world to be a better place too.

“And while we believe that our industry’s global contribution has improved the lives of billions of people, we are clear that climate change is a real and present danger that we must deal with together.

“I would like to suggest that, as the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry has so many talented people, engineers, data scientists, remote vehicle operators, technologists and more, we can find and deliver the solutions needed while at the same time positioning ourselves to be at the heart of an energy system that also needs to change.

“That change will come about by the sector working to reduce its operational emissions as well as supporting the advancement of low carbon and abatement technologies.”