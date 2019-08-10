Climate change protest to take place in Aberdeen

North-east residents will join worldwide campaigners protesting for action on climate change next month.

The ABDN Global General Strike for the Climate will take place on September 20 outside Marischal College.

Millions of people are expected to take part in the global campaign in events all over the world.

Two similar events were held in the Granite City on March 15 and May 24, organised by the Aberdeen Student Climate Network.

The group has arranged for a banner-making session to take place the day before the next protest at the Aberdeen University Chaplaincy from 3pm.

The event will begin outside Marischal College, at 11am on September 20.