An Aberdeen research institute is screening a climate change film online.

Thank You For The Rain is a documentary made by Kisilu Musya, a Kenyan farmer and climate activist, which details the life of his family and village during environmental crisis.

The screening, organised by the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of Climate Week North East, goes live on Monday from 7-9.30pm.

To register visit bit.ly/3bM4UKk