North-east climate change discussion

Members of a north-east society will meet next week to discuss what can be done about climate change.

Extinction Rebellion Aberdeenshire (ERA) will host the event in St Drostan’s Church in Insch on Tuesday to look at scientific developments related to global warming, which it calls a “climate emergency”.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has reported that emissions must start to decline in two years if the planet is to remain habitable.

The free ERA event will host a discussion about what citizens can do to combat the issue.

The organisation said on its social media outlets: “From the grassroots, Extinction Rebellion is building a peaceful, non-violent movement for change.

“Grandparents, parents, young people, old people, and children are coming together in their common interest to save our future.”