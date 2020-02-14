Climate change campaigners return to Aberdeen city centre

A group of climate change campaigners have returned to Aberdeen city centre.

Students from Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities gathered outside Marischal College at lunch time, despite the rain and strong winds.

The Aberdeen event is part of a growing worldwide movement demanding more is done to protect the planet.

The gathering is in co-ordination with YouthStrike4Climate and thousands of other students across the globe.

YouthStrike4Climate is a global organisation inspired by Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden who began skipping school every Friday in 2018 to lobby the Swedish government into action on global warming.

Campaigners are fighting for a change to climate change policies.