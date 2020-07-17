Click and collect service announced for Aberdeen libraries

Book lovers across Aberdeen will now be able to pick up their favourite copies from their local library via appointments.

Aberdeen City Libraries will begin the staged reinstatement of services with the introduction of a click and collect service at several libraries and the reintroduction of the Home Library Service from July 22.

The new service will allow readers to reserve a small selection of items based on their reading preferences for collection from the Central Library, Airyhall, Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Cove and Tillydrone.

Collection appointments are available between 10am until 1pm from Monday to Saturday, or 2pm until 5pm from Monday to Friday – except for Tillydrone Library, which will be available from 2pm until 5pm from Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The new scheme is non-contact and library buildings remain closed to the public.

Items and pick-up appointments can be reserved via the online portal on the website – www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/clickandcollect or can be arranged by phone on 01224 652500 during collection hours.

People will be able to book a reservation as on July 20 for appointments, which will begin on July 22.

Items out on loan can be returned during a pre-booked appointment.

The Home Library Service will be reinstated, providing reading and audio-visual materials to users who cannot attend the library due to disability, illness or because they are caring for someone.

To sign-up for this service, or to be considered, call 01224 498930 or email HomeLibrary@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

Although the Scottish Government announced that it is moving into phase three of lockdown, the council has emphasised its priority is to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

A spokesman for the council added: “We appreciate that many of you are looking forward to visiting your local library, however, we will not be re-introducing a full service until we are confident that we can do so safely.”

Updates on the next steps towards reopening will be available via www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/library and its social media channels.

Fines are currently suspended so users are advised to hold onto their books until libraries re-open