Temperatures hit 15C for unseasonably warm Bonfire Night

Parts of the north-east are enjoying an unseasonably warm Guy Fawkes Day – with temperatures of 15C recorded in some areas.

And although fireworks displays across the country have been cancelled due to coronavirus, forecasters are predicting clear skies tonight for anyone planning a home show.

The clear sky means it will cool off considerably however, with the minimum temperature dropping to 1C.

Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are basking in sunshine today, although there could be a breeze as the afternoon goes on.

Maximum temperature of 15C will warm residents in Elgin, with a similar evening as those in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – well above average.

Grahame Madge, senior press officer for the Met Office, said the temperatures this time of year in the north-east’s daily maximum average sits around 7C.

This is due to an area of high pressure coming in from the Atlantic.

He added: “Just for comparison, London could see temperatures as high at 10C, but Aberdeen could go up to 15C.

“Similarly, other eastern parts of Scotland could be warmer today than England and Wales.

“Tonight, you can expect a low of 1C in Aberdeen, and in rural areas the temperatures it could be even lower.”

Braemar hold the record of chilliest temperatures on Bonfire Night, when the mercury dropped to -11C in 1968.

Yesterday, Scotland’s top fire officer warned the public of “life-changing consequences” of misusing fireworks during private celebrations.

Speaking at the daily briefing, chief fire officer Martin Blunden said: “This year’s Bonfire Night is going to feel very different and at this usual time for celebration, I’m asking you to take greater care than you ordinarily might have done so.

“This is already a busy time for emergency services. It’s very important that we do everything we can to reduce the strain on these services to make sure we’re available for other incidents as they occur.

“The consequences of accidents involving fireworks are life-changing and it’s often in the private displays that we see these things happening.”

The fire service attended 760 incidents in a 24-hour period around November 5 last year.

A total of 540 of these were between 5pm and midnight and around 90% of them were deliberately started fires.