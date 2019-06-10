Clean up your act as ‘Code the City’ seeks out pollution in north-east

Scientists are encouraging the public in Aberdeen to get involved in a project to help monitor air quality across the region.

The Code The City charity and Clean Air Aberdeen campaign group invited members of the public to workshops over the weekend to build devices to measure pollution.

Dozens of people turned up to the event at Aberdeen University where they followed step-by-step guides to put together the components needed to read temperature and humidity levels outside their homes.

The sensors send readings to a website on a regular basis throughout the day.

It is hoped there will eventually be 100 units based across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire taken on by residents, businesses and schools.

Ian Watt, director of Code the City, said: “We’re looking at how to use data and technology to improve society and solve challenges.

“I was aware there were two groups in Torry and Tillydrone keen to monitor air quality.

“We could get localised information if we have enough sensors.

“Then we could start to predict what the air quality is going to be like the next day, which will be helpful for people planning to do activities.

“We worked out that if we have 100 of these sensors live by the end of year, we could collect 87 million bits of data per year in Aberdeen.”

The results can be accessed by the public and could also help public health professionals identify trends in the future.

Ian hopes the team will eventually be able to set up alerts for people who suffer from health problems such as breathing conditions like asthma.

He added: “We want to work with schools and have been in touch with the city council.

“There are 60 schools and we’re hoping to install a sensor in each one. We could then tie it into the curriculum.”

Dr Kate Pangbourne, whose work focuses on travel behaviour, was volunteering at the event.

She said: “Air pollution is one of the big negative impacts from transport – which is why I’m interested in the event today.

“It’s such a great initiative. Climate change is a huge issue and it can make people feel like there’s nothing they can do.

“I think this kind of project really helps with that.”

The city has around 20 monitors which send information into a network of almost 26,000 other connected devices globally.

This enables data scientists to track the quality of the air in Aberdeen.

Kevin Mulhern, who led the workshop, hopes more funding will become available so the group can buy more equipment to build the plastic devices.

He said: “Air Aberdeen will be advertising the workshops when we get the kits.

“We will quite happily help anyone who wants to make one.”