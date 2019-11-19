Clean-up on cards for Aberdeen landmark

Plans have been lodged to clean the granite of a prominent Aberdeen city centre building.

It is hoped the operation at the Aberdeen Music Hall will rid the 19th Century building of grime and other dirt that has built up.

The Union Street venue was reopened at the end of last year following a £9 million revamp.

Bridge of Don-based David Chouman Architect has applied for permission to clean on behalf of Aberdeen Performing Arts. They have set out their vision to clean the exterior of the building by using steam cleaning and manual brushing.

A report into the proposals said the Music Hall stonework is in “good condition” and is “very durable”.

It said the quality of the granite used by architect Archibald Simpson and other maintenance were the reason for this.

The supporting statement said: “Although the building is lightly discoloured and soiled externally, both with pollutants and locally with algae, there is no visible evidence of failure in the stonework, such as spalling, weathering, mechanical or other damage.

“This is likely due to the robust wearing properties of the high-quality construction material and effective programmes of building repair and maintenance throughout the building’s life over the past two centuries.”