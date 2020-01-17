Iconic Aberdeen building to be cleaned up

Plans have been approved to clean the granite on Aberdeen’s A-listed Music Hall.

It is hoped the move will rid the 19th-Century building of grime and other dirt that has built up.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), which operates the facility, applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to clean the well-known Union Street venue.

In approving the application, planners said the proposed cleaning method would help “maintain the appearance of the building and preserves its special character”.

In their decision report, planners added: “The Music Hall recently underwent a multi-million-pound internal refurbishment and reconfiguration programme.

“To complement these works, APA now seeks permission for the cleaning of external stonework at the Music Hall to remove the accumulated, patchy soiling and staining.”