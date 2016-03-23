An unofficial dumping ground in Aberdeen city centre has been branded a “disgrace”.

The site, just off Virginia Street and next to the Marischal Street bridge, contains a skip, old windows and a mound of other fly-tipped items.

A picture taken on Google’s Street View map shows the problem has existed since at least May 2014.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has e-mailed the city council asking for the area to be cleaned up, either by them or the owner of the land.

He said: “It’s a disgrace that we have an unofficial landfill site so close to our city centre.

“The location is somewhere that thousands of people will drive past every day, including traffic to Pittodrie.

“For many of those driving up to visit Aberdeen this will be one of the first things they see in our city centre.”

Aberdeen City Council communities, housing and infrastructure convener Councillor Neil Cooney said: “The rubbish has been dumped on private land and we are investigating how the issue will be best resolved.”