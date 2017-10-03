Tuesday, October 3rd 2017 Show Links
Classroom plans backed by Aberdeen City Council

by Emma Morrice
03/10/2017
Plans to turn an unused Aberdeen office into a classroom for tutoring students have been accepted.

Changes to the interior of the space at 13 Bon Accord Square can now proceed, allowing it to be used as a classroom, after Aberdeen City Council accepted the proposal.

The building was previously used for property management company Virtue Property and Letting but is currently empty.

With an average tutorial session of 80 minutes, all staff will have up-to-date PVG checks, formal qualifications and will be experienced teachers. Children being tutored will be between primary and secondary school age.

